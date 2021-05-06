Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MATW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MATW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.71, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATW was $41.71, representing a -4.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.75 and a 145.21% increase over the 52 week low of $17.01.

MATW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports MATW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.32%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MATW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.