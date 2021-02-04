Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MATW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATW was $32.2, representing a -12.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.73 and a 89.3% increase over the 52 week low of $17.01.

MATW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). MATW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.52. Zacks Investment Research reports MATW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of 23.2%.

