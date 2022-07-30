Matthews International Corporation Just Recorded A 29% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.3% to close at US$27.95 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues were US$422m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.09, an impressive 29% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:MATW Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, Matthews International's twin analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$1.75b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Matthews International is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.90 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.77b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.02 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$45.50, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Matthews International's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 0.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 2.0% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Matthews International is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Matthews International. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Matthews International going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Matthews International (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

