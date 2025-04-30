Matthews International Corporation Declares $0.25 Dividend Per Share

Matthews International Corporation declared a $0.25 dividend per share, payable May 26, 2025.

Matthews International Corporation announced a dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock, payable on May 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025. The company, which operates in industrial technologies, memorialization products, and brand solutions, employs over 11,000 people across more than 30 countries. The press release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements related to the company’s future expectations and potential risks affecting its results, emphasizing various factors such as economic conditions, product demand, and operational challenges that could influence outcomes.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share, which reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled to be made soon, indicating stable cash flow and financial health.

The company operates in diverse segments including industrial technologies and memorialization, showcasing its broad market presence and revenue streams.

With over 11,000 employees in more than 30 countries, the company demonstrates significant global reach and operational capacity.

The announcement of a relatively low dividend of $0.25 per share may signal financial distress or limited cash flow, potentially disappointing investors seeking higher returns.

Forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties, indicating potential volatility in the company's future performance and suggesting a lack of stability.

What is the latest dividend declared by Matthews International Corporation?

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share on the common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend is payable on May 26, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 12, 2025.

What industries does Matthews International Corporation serve?

Matthews International serves industrial technologies, memorialization products, and brand solutions industries globally.

How many employees does Matthews International Corporation have?

The company has over 11,000 employees across more than 30 countries on six continents.

Where is Matthews International Corporation's corporate office located?

The corporate office is located at Two NorthShore Center, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851.

$MATW Insider Trading Activity

$MATW insiders have traded $MATW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MICHAEL NAUMAN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $98,360

$MATW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $MATW stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Matthews International Corporation



(NASDAQ GSM: MATW) announced that its Board of Directors declared, at its regularly scheduled meeting today, a dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s common stock.





The dividend is payable May 26, 2025 to stockholders of record May 12, 2025.







About Matthews International Corporation







Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and sales of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has over 11,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.







Forward-looking Information







Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and benefits of the proposed joint venture transaction, and may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “objective,” “targets,” “potential,” “outlook,” “may,” “will,” “could” or the negative of these terms, other comparable terminology and variations thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from management’s expectations, and no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include our ability to satisfy the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed joint venture transaction on the expected timeline or at all, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed joint venture transaction, changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in interest rates, changes in the cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company's products, including changes in costs due to adjustments to tariffs or trade wars, any impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, environmental liability and limitations on the Company’s operations due to environmental laws and regulations, disruptions to certain services, such as telecommunications, network server maintenance, cloud computing or transaction processing services, provided to the Company by third-parties, changes in mortality and cremation rates, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost-reduction objectives, unknown risks in connection with the Company's acquisitions, divestitures, and business combinations, cybersecurity concerns and costs arising with management of cybersecurity threats, effectiveness of the Company's internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company's control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers, or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, the Company's plans and expectations with respect to its exploration, and contemplated execution, of various strategies with respect to its portfolio of businesses, the Company's plans and expectations with respect to its Board, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









Matthews International Corporation





















Corporate Office





















Two NorthShore Center





















Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851





















Phone: (412) 442-8200





























Contact:





Steven F. Nicola





















Chief Financial Officer







