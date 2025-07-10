Matthews International Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Matthews International Corporation will announce Q3 2025 earnings on August 5, followed by a conference call on August 6.

Quiver AI Summary

Matthews International Corporation announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings results on August 5, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, featuring President and CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci and CFO Steven F. Nicola. The call will include a review of financial and operating results and an outlook discussion, with a subsequent question-and-answer session. The company operates two main businesses: Industrial Technologies, which focuses on innovation in marking and precision technologies, and Memorialization, which provides products for memorialization. Matthews International employs over 5,400 people across 19 countries and aims for operational efficiency and long-term growth.

Potential Positives

Matthews International Corporation is set to release its third quarter earnings results, which can provide valuable financial insights to investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call with key executives highlights the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with its shareholders.

The company's emphasis on operational efficiency and long-term growth through innovation and strategic expansion indicates a proactive approach to business development.

The presence of over 5,400 employees in various countries demonstrates Matthews International's extensive global reach and operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose specific financial performance metrics or expectations for the upcoming quarter, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



No recent achievements or milestones mentioned that could bolster investor confidence ahead of earnings release.



The announcement comes on the heels of an unclear economic environment, potentially heightening investor apprehension regarding future profitability.

FAQ

When will Matthews International release its Q3 earnings results for 2025?

Matthews International plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings results on August 5, 2025.

Who will be participating in the Q3 2025earnings conference call

Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, and Steven F. Nicola, CFO and Treasurer, will participate in the call.

How can I access the Q3 2025 conference call and webcast?

You can access the conference call by phone at 203-518-9848 or through the webcast with registration.

What topics will be discussed during the Q3 2025 conference call?

The call will review financial and operating results for Q3 and discuss the company’s outlook.

Where can I find the transcript of theearnings callafter it concludes?

A transcript of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Matthews International's website.

$MATW Insider Trading Activity

$MATW insiders have traded $MATW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 3 purchases buying 5,081 shares for an estimated $119,007 and 0 sales.

$MATW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $MATW stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Matthews International Corporation



(Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its outlook. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO and Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. A question-and-answer session will follow.











Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call











Wednesday, August 6, 2025









9:00 a.m. Eastern Time









Phone: 203-518-9848









Conference ID: MATTHEWS









Webcast and accompanying slide presentation:



Webcast















Register and add to your calendar:



Register























As soon as available after the call, a transcript of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website:



Investor Relations



.







About Matthews International Corporation







Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Company has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.





Matthews International Corporation





Corporate Office





Two NorthShore Center





Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851





Phone: (412) 442-8200













Contact:





Steven F. Nicola

















Chief Financial Officer

















and Treasurer







