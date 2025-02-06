Matthews International Corporation Announces Arbitration Ruling in Business Dispute with Tesla

Matthews International resolves arbitration with Tesla, confirming rights to sell Dry Battery Electrode technology to other customers.

Quiver AI Summary

Matthews International Corporation announced an update regarding its business dispute with Tesla following an arbitrator's ruling on February 5, 2025. The decision affirmed Matthews' expertise in Dry Battery Electrode (DBE) technology, confirming its rights to market and sell DBE solutions to customers other than Tesla. Joseph C. Bartolacci, the company's CEO, emphasized the ruling's validation of Matthews' innovations and its longstanding presence in the battery industry. Following the ruling, Matthews plans to re-engage with customers in the expanding electric vehicle market. The press release also mentioned the background of the dispute, including Tesla's litigation against Matthews related to alleged trade secret theft, despite prior agreements to resolve issues through arbitration.

Potential Positives

The arbitrator's ruling confirms Matthews' rights to sell its Dry Battery Electrode (DBE) technology to other customers, opening new market opportunities outside of Tesla.

The decision highlights Matthews' expertise in advanced DBE technology, reinforcing its market position as a key player in the electric vehicle battery sector.

The award of a U.S. patent for manufacturing DBE systems signifies Matthews' commitment to innovation and its potential to lead in the growing DBE market.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates ongoing legal disputes with Tesla, suggesting potential reputational damage and uncertainty surrounding Matthews’ business relationships.

The arbitration ruling required Matthews to seek a judicial judgment, which may imply challenges in their negotiations and relationships with key clients like Tesla.

The mention of Tesla's allegations regarding stolen trade secrets raises concerns about intellectual property security and could impact trust with potential customers and partners.

FAQ

What was the recent ruling regarding Matthews and Tesla?

The arbitrator's ruling confirmed Matthews' right to sell Dry Battery Electrode solutions to customers besides Tesla.

How long has Matthews been in the battery technology space?

Matthews has been working in the battery technology field for over a decade.

What is Dry Battery Electrode (DBE) technology?

DBE technology refers to advanced solutions for manufacturing battery electrodes used in electric vehicles.

What are Matthews’ future plans for DBE products?

Matthews intends to resume marketing and selling DBE products to customers globally in the electric vehicle market.

How can investors access information on the 2025 Annual Meeting?

Investors can obtain the definitive proxy statement and relevant documents from the SEC or Matthews' website.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Matthews International Corporation



(Nasdaq GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or “the Company”) today provided an update on the ongoing business dispute involving Tesla.





On February 5, 2025, an arbitrator issued a decision on an arbitration demand filed by Matthews against Tesla in January 2024. This ruling acknowledged Matthews’ extensive, pre-Tesla background in manufacturing advanced Dry Battery Electrode (“DBE”) technology and affirmed that the Company has the right to sell its solutions to customers other than Tesla. Matthews intends to immediately resume marketing, selling and delivering its DBE products to other customers in the growing electric vehicle market, where battery and automobile equipment manufacturers from around the world seek to adopt Matthews’ innovative solutions.





“This ruling confirms our rights in this groundbreaking technology and re-establishes what we have been saying for years – that we have valuable solutions to support the advancement of dry battery electrode technology,” said Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Matthews has been working in the battery space for over a decade, and we look forward to realizing the value of our DBE solutions and related intellectual property and continuing to innovate within the space.”





On November 5, 2024, Matthews was awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,136,727 B2 entitled Systems for Manufacturing a Dry Electrode, and Matthews expects this foundational work to lead to further innovations and developments to support the expanding DBE industry.







Background to the Dispute







After exhausting efforts to negotiate a resolution to a dispute with its DBE customer Tesla that arose over a year ago, Matthews was forced to seek a declaratory judgment in a binding arbitration regarding Matthews’ rights to continue selling its innovative DBE solutions to others. While this arbitration was ongoing, Tesla initiated duplicative litigation in federal court, vaguely alleging that Matthews had stolen Tesla’s trade secrets, notwithstanding its agreement to arbitrate all such disputes.





Given Tesla’s decision to file a public action against Matthews in June of 2024 and in light of the importance of the arbitrator’s ruling, Matthews is compelled to update the market on this matter.







About Matthews International Corporation







Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and distribution of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has approximately 12,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.







