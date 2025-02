Matthews International Corporation Announces $400 Million Total Upfront Consideration for SGK Segment Divestiture, Aiming for Continued Debt Repayment

Matthews International Corporation announces $400 million upfront consideration for SGK segment sale, reinforcing debt repayment strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Matthews International Corporation announced a letter of intent for the sale of its remaining businesses within the SGK Brand Solutions segment, which includes European roto-gravure packaging and surfaces. This sale will contribute an upfront cash consideration of $50 million to the previously disclosed $350 million from an earlier agreement, totaling $400 million for the SGK divestiture, while suggesting a total valuation of over $600 million for the segment. The proceeds will primarily be used for debt repayment. CEO Joseph Bartolacci emphasized that these transactions are aimed at streamlining the company's structure and enhancing shareholder value. The sale is expected to finalize in the third quarter, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The company continues to explore strategic alternatives for its business portfolio.

Potential Positives

Matthews International Corporation has secured $400 million in total upfront consideration from the divestiture of the SGK segment, which enhances its financial position.

This transaction allows Matthews to focus on a more streamlined business structure and demonstrates a commitment to unlocking the value of its remaining businesses.

The proceeds from this sale will be directed towards continued debt repayment, thereby improving the company's balance sheet and financial stability.

The anticipated total realized value of the divestiture exceeding $700 million underscores the strategic value of this move for Matthews International Corporation.

Potential Negatives

The company is selling off its remaining operating businesses within the SGK segment, indicating a potential reduction in future revenue streams and business capabilities.

The total proceeds from the divestiture are $400 million, which may signify that the company is struggling with its financial position and needs to rely on asset sales for debt repayment.

The ongoing review of strategic alternatives for the company's portfolio suggests potential instability or dissatisfaction with current business operations and future direction, raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

What is the total upfront consideration for the divestiture of the SGK segment?

The total upfront consideration for the SGK segment divestiture is $400 million.

How will the proceeds from the SGK divestiture be used?

The proceeds will be used predominantly for continued debt repayment.

When is the transaction for the SGK businesses expected to be completed?

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

What does the SGK Brand Solutions segment primarily consist of?

The SGK segment primarily consists of European roto-gravure packaging and surfaces businesses.

How does this transaction benefit Matthews International Corporation?

This transaction helps streamline business structure and unlock value while providing cash for debt repayment.

$MATW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $MATW stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

When Combined with Previously Announced Transaction, Total Upfront Consideration for Divestiture of the SGK Segment to be $400 Million, Implying Total Value in Excess of $600 million

Proceeds to be Used for Continued Debt Repayment









Proceeds to be Used for Continued Debt Repayment







PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Matthews International Corporation



(NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) for the sale of the remaining operating businesses within the SGK Brand Solutions (“SGK”) reporting segment, which primarily consists of its European roto-gravure packaging and surfaces businesses.





Under the terms of the LOI, Matthews will receive $50 million of total consideration, predominantly in cash which will be applied directly to repayment of debt. As previously announced on January 8, 2025, Matthews entered into a definitive agreement under which it will receive $350 million of total upfront consideration in connection with the sale of its interest in SGK.





“The sale of the remaining operating businesses within SGK is another step forward toward a more streamlined business structure and further evidence of our commitment to unlocking the value of our businesses,” said Joseph Bartolacci, Chief Executive Officer of Matthews. “This transaction provides us with additional cash to continue paying down debt. When combined with the sale of these remaining European operating businesses within the SGK reporting segment, the total upfront consideration for the sale of SGK will be $400 million, implying a total current value of the segment in excess of $600 million. Once the new entity of our previously announced transaction is fully synergized and we dispose of our investment in our operating software, we expect the total realized value of the divestiture of this segment to exceed $700 million.”





Mr. Bartolacci continued, “The Board’s review of strategic alternatives for our portfolio of businesses remains ongoing and we are committed to maximizing value for our shareholders.”





The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter, subject to the execution of a definitive agreement, buyer financing and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.







About Matthews International







Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and sales of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has over 11,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.











Additional Information







In connection with the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting, the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and commenced mailing to the shareholders of record entitled to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting a definitive proxy statement and other documents, including a WHITE proxy card. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY THE COMPANY AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN FILED WITH THE SEC AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THOSE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and other interested parties will be able to obtain the documents free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or from the Company at its website: http://www.matw.com/investors/sec-filings. You may also obtain copies of the Company’s definitive proxy statement and other documents, free of charge, by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations Department at Matthews International Corporation, Two NorthShore Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212-5851, Attention: Investor Relations, telephone (412) 442-8200.







Participants in the Solicitation







The participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the 2025 Annual Meeting are the Company, Alvaro Garcia-Tunon, Gregory S. Babe, Joseph C. Bartolacci, Katherine E. Dietze, Terry L. Dunlap, Lillian D. Etzkorn, Morgan K. O’Brien, J. Michael Nauman, Aleta W. Richards, David A. Schawk, Jerry R. Whitaker, Francis S. Wlodarczyk, Steven F. Nicola and Brian D. Walters.





Certain information about the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and non-employee directors and the participants’ holdings of the Company’s Common Stock is set forth in the sections entitled “Compensation of Directors” (on page 36 and available



here



), “Stock Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management” (on page 64 and available



here



), “Executive Compensation and Retirement Benefits” (on page 66 and available



here



), and “Appendix A” (on page A-1 and available



here



), respectively, in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, dated January 7, 2025, for its 2025 Annual Meeting as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A, available



here



. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the 2025 Annual Meeting and other relevant materials will be filed with the SEC when they become available. These documents are or will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and benefits of the proposed joint venture transaction, and may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “objective,” “targets,” “potential,” “outlook,” “may,” “will,” “could” or the negative of these terms, other comparable terminology and variations thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from management’s expectations, and no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include the possibility that the terms of the final award to be issued by the Arbitrator in the Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) dispute may differ from the terms of the interim award issued by the Arbitrator and may be challenged, our ability to satisfy the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed joint venture transaction on the expected timeline or at all, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed joint venture transaction, uncertainties regarding future actions that may be taken by Barington in furtherance of its intention to nominate director candidates for election at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting, potential operational disruption caused by Barington’s actions that may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or partners, changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in interest rates, changes in the cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company’s products, including changes in costs due to adjustments to tariffs, any impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, environmental liability and limitations on the Company’s operations due to environmental laws and regulations, disruptions to certain services, such as telecommunications, network server maintenance, cloud computing or transaction processing services, provided to the Company by third-parties, changes in mortality and cremation rates, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost-reduction objectives, unknown risks in connection with the Company’s acquisitions divestitures, and business combinations, cybersecurity concerns and costs arising with management of cybersecurity threats, effectiveness of the Company’s internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company’s control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers, or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its exploration, and contemplated execution, of various strategies with respect to its portfolio of businesses, the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its Board, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Matthews International Corporation







Corporate Office





Two NorthShore Center





Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851





Phone: (412) 442-8200







Contacts









Matthews International Co.







Steven F. Nicola





Chief Financial Officer and Secretary





(412) 442-8262







Sodali & Co.







Michael Verrechia/Bill Dooley





(800) 662-5200







MATW@investor.sodali.com









Georgeson LLC







Bill Fiske / David Farkas







MATWinfo@Georgeson.com









Collected Strategies







Dan Moore / Scott Bisang / Clayton Erwin







MATW-CS@collectedstrategies.com





