Matthews International Corporation Acquires The Dodge Company for $57 Million to Enhance Funeral Service Offerings

Matthews Memorialization acquired The Dodge Company for $57 million, enhancing its product offerings to funeral homes.

Matthews Memorialization, a division of Matthews International Corporation, announced the acquisition of The Dodge Company for $57 million. Dodge, a leading supplier of embalming chemicals and supplies in North America, enhances Matthews' strategy to provide a comprehensive range of products to the death care industry, including caskets and cremation equipment. Matthews aims to maintain continuity for Dodge's customers, ensuring they receive the same products and service from the same representatives. Both companies expressed mutual excitement about the acquisition, with Dodge's leadership committed to continuing in their roles under Matthews. The transaction is seen as a strategic move to strengthen offerings in the funeral services sector.

The acquisition of The Dodge Company enhances Matthews Memorialization's product offerings in the death care industry, allowing for a more comprehensive service to funeral homes and cemeteries.

The deal positions Matthews Memorialization as a stronger competitor in the market by including Dodge's well-established brand and customer base, making it a market leader in embalming products.

Tim Collison's commitment to continue leading Dodge as part of Matthews signals stability and a focus on maintaining operational excellence post-acquisition.

Acquisition price of $57 million could strain financial resources or create liabilities that may impact future investments or operations.

The press release highlights various risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements, indicating potential vulnerabilities affecting the company's operations and market position.

The statement about maintaining business as usual for Dodge customers may not alleviate concerns about potential disruptions or integration challenges post-acquisition.

What is Matthews Memorialization's recent acquisition?

Matthews Memorialization recently acquired The Dodge Company for $57 million, enhancing its product offerings in the death care industry.

How will the Dodge Company integration affect customers?

For Dodge customers, it will be business as usual, with no changes to purchasing processes or sales representatives.

What products does The Dodge Company supply?

The Dodge Company is a leading supplier of embalming chemicals and funeral supplies for Funeral Homes in North America.

Who will lead The Dodge Company after the acquisition?

Tim Collison will continue to lead The Dodge Company as part of Matthews Memorialization following the acquisition.

What is the mission of Matthews International Corporation?

Matthews International focuses on operational efficiency and long-term growth through innovation in its Industrial Technologies and Memorialization segments.

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews Memorialization, a division of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews”), today announced it has acquired The Dodge Company (“Dodge”) for $57 Million. Dodge is a leading supplier of embalming chemicals and supplies in North America and sells a variety of other related products to Funeral Homes. Matthews Memorialization is a leading supplier to Funeral Homes and Cemeteries in North America, selling a broad range of products including caskets, bronze and granite memorials, and cremation equipment. The acquisition advances Matthews’ strategy of providing a comprehensive product offering to its death care industry customers.





“We are excited to welcome Dodge and its employees to the Matthews Memorialization family,” said Steve Gackenbach, Matthews Memorialization Group President. “As a leading supplier to Funeral Homes and Cemeteries, our strategy is to offer customers a full range of products and solutions. Dodge is a market leader and most recognized provider of embalming solutions and is an ideal addition to our suite of offerings. Our goal is to provide seamless service and continuity for Dodge customers, ensuring they continue to receive the same great products from the same Dodge team. Dodge has a long history of strong customer relationships and providing leading embalming offerings to the Funeral Profession. We intend to continue that tradition.”





“The thought of selling our 132-year-old family business was very difficult, but the decision to join Matthews was the easy part; it felt right,” said Debbie and Kristie Dodge. “We’re confident they’ll continue our tradition of providing customers with outstanding service and products and know from friends who are part of Matthews that they value and respect employees – something very important to generations of Dodges.”





For Dodge customers, it is business as usual; essentially nothing will change for customers as a result of the acquisition. Dodge customers will continue to partner with their Dodge sales and customer service representatives to order the same products they do today. Purchasing processes will remain the same. Tim Collison, Dodge CEO, has made a long-term commitment to continue to lead Dodge as part of Matthews.





Dodge sales representatives will proactively contact customers with information about the acquisition and to answer any questions. In the meantime, customers with questions may contact their Dodge sales representative.







About Matthews International







Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Company has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.







About The Dodge Company







The Dodge Company is the largest supplier of embalming chemicals and cosmetics in North America and provides a vast array of other products for Funeral Service Providers. Since 1893 when A. Johnson Dodge founded The Dodge Company, its goal has been to help embalmers and Funeral Directors do the best work they are capable of doing. Visit Dodge online at shop.dodgeco.com.







Forward Looking Statements







Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and benefits of the proposed joint venture transaction, and may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “objective,” “targets,” “potential,” “outlook,” “may,” “will,” “could” or the negative of these terms, other comparable terminology and variations thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from management’s expectations, and no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the joint venture transaction that recently closed, changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in interest rates, changes in the cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company’s products, including changes in costs due to adjustments to tariffs, any impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, environmental liability and limitations on the Company’s operations due to environmental laws and regulations, disruptions to certain services, such as telecommunications, network server maintenance, cloud computing or transaction processing services, provided to the Company by third-parties, changes in mortality and cremation rates, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost-reduction objectives, unknown risks in connection with the Company’s acquisitions, divestitures, and business combinations, cybersecurity concerns and costs arising with management of cybersecurity threats, effectiveness of the Company’s internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company’s control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers, or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its exploration, and contemplated execution, of various strategies with respect to its portfolio of businesses, the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its Board, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









Matthews International Corporation

















Corporate Office

















Two NorthShore Center

















Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851

















Phone: (412) 442-8200





















Contact:





Steven F. Nicola

















Chief Financial Officer







