Matthews International Boosts Dividend for 31st Year

Matthews International ( (MATW) ) has issued an announcement.
Matthews International Corporation announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, reflecting confidence in its cash generation and growth strategies. This marks the 31st consecutive annual dividend hike, highlighting the company’s robust financial health and commitment to shareholder value. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2024, to stockholders recorded by December 2, 2024.
