Matthew Oppenheimer Is The Co-Founder of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) And Just Spent US$244k On Shares

Potential Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) shareholders may wish to note that the Co-Founder, Matthew Oppenheimer, recently bought US$244k worth of stock, paying US$17.78 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Remitly Global

Notably, that recent purchase by Matthew Oppenheimer is the biggest insider purchase of Remitly Global shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$20.42. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Remitly Global insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RELY Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Remitly Global insiders own about US$212m worth of shares (which is 6.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Remitly Global Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Remitly Global insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Remitly Global (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

