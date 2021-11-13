Matthew McNeill Is The Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) And They Just Picked Up 49% More Shares

Potential Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer, Matthew McNeill, recently bought US$344k worth of stock, paying US$31.12 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 49%.

Bankwell Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Matthew McNeill was the biggest purchase of Bankwell Financial Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$31.12. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Bankwell Financial Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 34.72k shares worth US$938k. On the other hand they divested 8.62k shares, for US$216k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Bankwell Financial Group insiders. They paid about US$27.00 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:BWFG Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Bankwell Financial Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bankwell Financial Group insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bankwell Financial Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bankwell Financial Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bankwell Financial Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Bankwell Financial Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

