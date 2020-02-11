Matthew Levine Is Leaving Private-Equity Firm EQT

Matthew Levine, a well-known player in the private-equity world, is leaving the Swedish firm after more than five years.

Matthew Levine, a well-known player in the private-equity world, is leaving the Swedish firm EQT after more than five years.

Levine, a partner, is exiting EQT (ticker: EQT.ST] at the end of March, a spokesperson said. “He has now decided to take the next step in his career,” the spokesperson said, who declined to disclose what that “next step” entailed.

Levine’s departure became known Tuesday when an email to the executive generated the response: “Please note that I am no longer working with EQT Partners in New York.” He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Levine joined EQT in September 2014, his LinkedIn profile said. He played an important role in building the firm’s middle-market team in the U.S., the spokesperson said. Along with Brendan Scollans, Levine was one of EQT’s local partners for its U.S. midmarket practice. Levine worked for American Securities Group before joining EQT.

Founded in 1994, EQT is a global investment firm with around €41 billion ($44.8 billion) in assets under management. The Stockholm firm invests in private capital, real assets, and credit.

In 2016, EQT raised $726 million for its first U.S. dedicated fund, while its eighth flagship fund collected €10.91 billion in 2018. The firm’s fourth infrastructure fund closed on €9 billion in March.

Levine’s departure comes just months since EQT went through with an initial public offering, becoming the latest PE firm to go public. Carlyle Group (CG), KKR (KKR), Blackstone Group (BX), Apollo Global Management (APO), and Partners Group (PGHN.SW) have done the same.

Shares of the Swedish buyout shop soared more than 25% in its first day of trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange, The Wall Street Journal reported in September.

