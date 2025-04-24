Matthew Ketschke Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $971K In Consolidated Edison Stock

Disclosed on April 23, Matthew Ketschke, President at Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Ketschke executed a sale of 10,147 shares of Consolidated Edison with a total value of $971,676.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, Consolidated Edison shares are trading at $113.4, showing a up of 0.78%.

About Consolidated Edison

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York—including New York City—and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Consolidated Edison's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Consolidated Edison's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.53% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 51.65% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Consolidated Edison's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.9.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Consolidated Edison adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 21.47 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.56 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Consolidated Edison's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Consolidated Edison's EV/EBITDA ratio at 12.23 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Consolidated Edison's Insider Trades.

