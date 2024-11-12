Matterport Reports Record Q3 2024 Revenue Growth

The latest announcement is out from Matterport ( (MTTR) ).

Matterport Inc. announced a record-breaking third quarter for 2024, with total revenue hitting $43.8 million, marking an 8% increase year-over-year. The company, renowned for its digital twin technology, reported a significant rise in annualized recurring revenue to $101.5 million and a 25% growth in total subscribers. Matterport’s innovative AI-powered tools, launched in their Fall 2024 Release, are transforming property management and real estate listings. As Matterport prepares for its acquisition by CoStar Group, its strong financial performance underscores its commitment to growth and profitability.

