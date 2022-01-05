Matterport (MTTR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.45, changing hands as low as $16.39 per share. Matterport Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.45 per share, with $37.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.34.

