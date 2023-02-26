Matterport Is at a Crossroad

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) was a high-growth company when it hit public markets, but the reality now is that growth is slowing, particularly in the key subscription area. Travis Hoium digs into the trends and why this was a concerning earnings report in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 22, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 25, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Matterport. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Matterport. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.