Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $4.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 24.27% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 6.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Matterport, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.52 million, up 0.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $126.82 million. These totals would mark changes of -113.04% and +14.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Matterport, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.