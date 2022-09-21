Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $3.92, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.1% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 10.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Matterport, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.86 million, up 29.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $131.79 million, which would represent changes of -113.04% and +18.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Matterport, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

