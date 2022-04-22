Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $6.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 24.76% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

MTTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $130.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -108.7% and +17.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.49% higher. Matterport, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

