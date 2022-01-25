Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $10.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 56.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 24.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Matterport, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Matterport, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

