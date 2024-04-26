Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) standing at $4.72, reflecting a +0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 107.08% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Matterport, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2024. On that day, Matterport, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.98 million, up 5.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $174.76 million, which would represent changes of +59.09% and +10.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% lower. Matterport, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.