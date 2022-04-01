Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $8.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.62% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $130.26 million, which would represent changes of -108.7% and +17.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Matterport, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.