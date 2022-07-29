Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $4.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.75% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 9.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69% in that time.

Matterport, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Matterport, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.44 million, down 0.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.50 per share and revenue of $125.93 million, which would represent changes of -117.39% and +13.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 26.64% higher. Matterport, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.