Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $3.84, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.56% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Matterport, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Matterport, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.52 million, up 0.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $126.82 million. These totals would mark changes of -113.04% and +14.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Matterport, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.