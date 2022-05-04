Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.66, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.99% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 32.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 9.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $128.12 million, which would represent changes of -108.7% and +15.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.49% higher. Matterport, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

