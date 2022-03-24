Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $8.20, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 32.52% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Matterport, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

MTTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $130.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -108.7% and +17.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Matterport, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MTTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.