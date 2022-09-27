Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $3.89, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 12.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Matterport, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.86 million, up 29.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $131.79 million. These totals would mark changes of -113.04% and +18.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Matterport, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MTTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



