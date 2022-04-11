Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed the most recent trading day at $7.08, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.71% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

MTTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $130.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -108.7% and +17.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Matterport, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

