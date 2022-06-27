Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $4.11, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 26.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Matterport, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.52 million, up 0.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $126.82 million, which would represent changes of -113.04% and +14.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Matterport, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

