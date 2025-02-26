News & Insights

Matterport, Inc. Reports Record $99.6 Million in Subscription Revenue for 2024, Sees 23% Increase in Total Subscribers

February 26, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

Matterport reports record revenue growth, increasing subscription revenue to $99.6 million and total subscribers to 1.2 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Matterport, Inc. reported strong financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, achieving a record subscription revenue of $99.6 million, a 14% increase from the previous year. Total revenue reached $169.7 million, up 8% year-over-year, with total subscribers growing to 1.2 million, representing a 23% rise. The company also noted significant growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which hit $104.2 million. Noteworthy advancements in its product suite, including the Matterport Marketing Cloud and enhanced automation tools, were highlighted as driving factors for customer satisfaction and efficiency. Despite posting a net loss, the non-GAAP net loss per share improved significantly, reflecting the company's commitment to revenue growth and profitability. Additionally, Matterport is in the process of being acquired by CoStar Group, Inc., with the transaction expected to close in early 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Record full year subscription revenue of $99.6 million, representing a significant 14% year-over-year increase.
  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) reached $104.2 million, indicating strong growth in subscription-based revenue.
  • Total subscribers grew to 1.2 million, up 23% from the previous year, showcasing increased customer adoption and market penetration.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share improved by 50% year-over-year, signaling progress towards profitability and better financial health.

Potential Negatives

  • Pending acquisition by CoStar Group, Inc. could indicate instability or uncertainty regarding Matterport's future direction and operations.
  • Suspension of financial guidance may raise concerns among investors about the company's outlook and planning.
  • Despite revenue growth, the company continues to report significant net losses, raising questions about long-term profitability and sustainability.

FAQ

What was Matterport's total subscription revenue for 2024?

Matterport reported a total subscription revenue of $99.6 million for the year 2024, up 14% year-over-year.

How many subscribers does Matterport have as of 2024?

As of 2024, Matterport has grown its total subscribers to 1.2 million, reflecting a 23% increase year-over-year.

What significant features were introduced in Matterport's 2025 Winter Release?

The 2025 Winter Release includes an all-in-one Matterport Marketing Cloud and features like Model Merge and tag management for improved workflows.

What were Matterport's total revenues for Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, Matterport reported total revenues of $43.8 million, marking a significant achievement for the company.

What improvements did Matterport make in their net loss per share for Q4 2024?

Matterport achieved a 50% improvement in non-GAAP net loss per share, resulting in a loss of only $0.02 for Q4 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$MTTR Insider Trading Activity

$MTTR insiders have traded $MTTR stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAYMOND J PITTMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 717,216 shares for an estimated $3,253,673.
  • JAMES DANIEL FAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 288,624 shares for an estimated $1,305,225.
  • JAPJIT TULSI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 170,052 shares for an estimated $771,442.
  • MATTHEW ZINN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 168,883 shares for an estimated $766,143.
  • JAY REMLEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 164,458 shares for an estimated $746,168.
  • PETER PRESUNKA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,999 shares for an estimated $117,945.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $MTTR stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 5,242,493 shares (+8366.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,849,416
  • TIG ADVISORS, LLC added 3,654,912 shares (+965.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,324,282
  • QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 2,728,564 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,933,393
  • PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC removed 2,685,571 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,729,606
  • MAN GROUP PLC added 1,924,815 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,123,623
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,802,129 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,542,091
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,089,403 shares (+268.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,163,770

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





  • Record full year subscription revenue of $99.6 million, up 14% year-over-year




  • Q4 annualized recurring revenue (ARR) grows to $104.2 million




  • Record full year total revenue of $169.7 million




  • Total subscribers grew to 1.2 million, up 23% year-over-year




SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) (“Matterport” or the “Company”), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built


world, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.



“I’m pleased to share our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, highlighting our continued success driving efficient growth while doubling down on innovation. Total square feet digitized and managed reached a significant company milestone of 50.7 billion, up 33% year-over-year, with annual recurring revenue continuing to grow to a record $104.2 million,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport.



“Matterport’s 2025 Winter Release redefines what’s possible for digital twins and real estate marketing, introducing advanced automation and AI-driven capabilities that streamline property workflows and elevate listings. With the launch of Matterport Marketing Cloud, agents now have an all-in-one platform that simplifies every step of the property marketing process. Customers are raving about our one-click defurnish tool, now available to all users, making listings cleaner and more market-ready in an instant. New features like tag management and Model Merge are unlocking new efficiencies for customers tackling large or complex projects,” Pittman added.



“In 2024, we achieved a record $99.6 million in total subscription revenue, representing a 14% increase from the prior year,” said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport. “In the fourth quarter, we reported total revenue reaching a new high of $43.8 million and non-GAAP net loss per share saw a dramatic 50% improvement from the prior year, resulting in a net loss per share of only $0.02. These accomplishments highlight our steadfast dedication to achieving strong revenue growth and profitability, which we believe positions Matterport for continued success in the future.”




Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights




  • Q4 Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $104.2 million


  • Q4 total revenue of $43.8 million


  • Q4 net loss of $0.12 per share, and Q4 Non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share, a 50% improvement year-over-year


  • FY2024 total revenue of $169.7 million, up 8% from prior year


  • FY2024 net loss of $0.80 per share, and annual Non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share, a 73% improvement year-over-year


  • FY2024 square feet under management reached 50.7 billion, up 33% year-over-year


  • FY2024 spaces under management reached 14.1 million, up 21% year-over-year


  • FY2024 total subscribers reached 1.2 million, up 23% year-over-year




Recent Business Highlights




  • Just launched the



    2025 Winter Release:







    Productivity Multiplied




    , a suite of new capabilities designed to boost productivity and streamline workflows for real estate agents, designers, property managers, and contractors. Key developments include:


    • Unveiled Matterport Marketing Cloud, powered by


      Property Intelligence


      , Matterport’s proprietary AI, delivering a seamless, all-in-one platform that simplifies property marketing from start to finish. Marketing Cloud integrates media creation, editing, distribution, and analytics into a single, intuitive experience—fully optimized for MLS listings.


    • Model Merge – Multiple users can now scan a property simultaneously and combine their work into a single digital twin, significantly accelerating project completion.


    • Field tags – Teams can now create real-time annotations while capturing a space, ensuring accurate documentation from the start.


    • Tag management – Easily copy tags from one digital twin to another, eliminating redundant work.




  • Launched the


    2024 Fall Release: Insights Meets Imagination


    introducing generative AI-powered design tools that transform digital twins into interactive, creative canvases—helping professionals reimagine, redesign, and market spaces with ease.


  • Achieved


    Manufacturing and Industrial Competency status


    , along with AWS Energy Competency status in the Health, Safety, and Environment category. These recognitions underscore Matterport’s leadership in helping businesses leverage AWS cloud technology through advanced software and service offerings.


  • Celebrated the


    Top 5 Most Viewed Spaces of 2024



    ,

    showcasing the world’s most captivating digital twins—from iconic landmarks to immersive travel experiences. This annual list highlights the most-loved digital destinations while reinforcing Matterport’s industry-defining innovation.




Transaction with CoStar Group, Inc.



Given the pending acquisition of Matterport by CoStar Group, Inc. that was announced on April 22, 2024, Matterport will not be holding a conference call or live webcast to discuss quarterly financial results. Also, in light of the pending transaction, the Company had previously suspended its financial guidance and will not be providing financial guidance for the upcoming fiscal quarter. At a special meeting of stockholders held on July 26, 2024, Matterport stockholders approved the transaction with CoStar Group, Inc. The completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions specified in Matterport’s agreement with CoStar Group, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.




Non-GAAP Financial Information



Matterport has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Matterport’s financial condition and results of operations.



The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below.




Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Basic and Diluted.

Matterport defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation-related charges (including share-based payroll tax expense), fair value change of warrants liability, amortization of acquired intangible assets, litigation expense, restructuring charges, and acquisition transaction costs related to the pending transaction with CoStar Group, in order to provide investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Matterport’s recurring core business operations. We define non-GAAP net loss per share, as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period if any.




About Matterport



Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at


matterport.com


and browse a


gallery of digital twins


.



©2025 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.




Investor Contact:





ir@matterport.com





Media Contact:





press@matterport.com






Forward-Looking Statements




This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, the products and services offered by Matterport and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment including the global supply chain, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).



Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including the inability to consummate the proposed transaction with CoStar Group, Inc. (the “proposed transaction”) within the anticipated time period, or at all, due to any reason, including the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts Matterport’s current plans and operations or diverts management’s attention from its ongoing business; the effects of the proposed transaction on Matterport’s business, operating results, and ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom Matterport does business; the risk that Matterport’s stock price may decline significantly if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the nature, cost and outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; Matterport’s ability to grow market share in existing markets or any new markets Matterport may enter; Matterport’s ability to respond to general economic conditions; supply chain disruptions; Matterport’s ability to manage growth effectively; Matterport’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors, or changes required in the retention or recruitment of officers, key employees or directors; the impact of restructuring plans; the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; factors relating to Matterport’s business, operations and financial performance, including the impact of infectious diseases, health epidemics and pandemics; Matterport’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; Matterport’s ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; Matterport’s ability to access sources of capital; Matterport’s ability to maintain and enhance Matterport’s products and brand, and to attract customers; Matterport’s ability to manage, develop and refine Matterport’s technology platform; the success of Matterport’s strategic relationships with third parties; Matterport’s history of losses and whether Matterport will continue to incur continuing losses for the foreseeable future; Matterport’s ability to protect and enforce Matterport’s intellectual property rights; Matterport’s success in defending or appealing any pending or future litigation, claims or demands; Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; Matterport’s ability to attract and retain new subscribers; the size of the total addressable market for Matterport’s products and services; the continued adoption of spatial data; any inability to complete acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; general economic uncertainty and the effect of general economic conditions in Matterport’s industry; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; the volatility of the market price and liquidity of Matterport’s Class A common stock and other securities; the increasingly competitive environment in which Matterport operates; and other factors detailed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Matterport’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.




MATTERPORT, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(In thousands, except per share data)




(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,





2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenue:







Subscription
$
26,055


$
23,701


$
99,590


$
87,348

Services

10,195



8,297



41,264



37,621

Product

7,568



7,547



28,845



32,779

Total revenue

43,818



39,545



169,699



157,748

Costs of revenue:







Subscription

8,443



7,431



32,567



29,007

Services

6,545



5,665



28,293



26,643

Product

6,589



8,231



25,926



31,608

Total costs of revenue

21,577



21,327



86,786



87,258

Gross profit

22,241



18,218



82,913



70,490

Operating expenses:







Research and development

15,410



14,594



60,931



67,305

Selling, general, and administrative

50,767



52,764



200,836



217,424

Litigation expense











95,000






Total operating expenses

66,177



67,358



356,767



284,729

Loss from operations

(43,936
)


(49,140
)


(273,854
)


(214,239
)

Other income (expense):







Interest income

3,510



1,881



11,608



6,406

Change in fair value of warrants liability

62



(51
)


(833
)


513

Other income (expense), net

(197
)


3,352



6,565



8,427

Total other income

3,375



5,182



17,340



15,346

Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes

(40,561
)


(43,958
)


(256,514
)


(198,893
)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(55
)


(13
)


107



184

Net loss
$
(40,506
)

$
(43,945
)

$
(256,621
)

$
(199,077
)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.12
)

$
(0.14
)

$
(0.80
)

$
(0.66
)

Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation, basic and diluted

325,010



308,030



319,015



300,697





















































































































































































































































































































































































MATTERPORT INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(In thousands)







Year Ended December 31,





2024


2023


(unaudited)



ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
57,228


$
82,902

Restricted cash

96,330






Short-term investments

189,372



305,264

Accounts receivable, net

13,180



16,925

Inventories

5,576



9,115

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,723



8,635

Total current assets

370,409



422,841

Property and equipment, net

29,718



32,471

Operating lease right-of-use assets

91



625

Long-term investments

57,611



34,834

Goodwill

69,593



69,593

Intangible assets, net

7,350



9,120

Other assets

8,896



7,671

Total assets
$
543,668


$
577,155


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable
$
9,254


$
7,586

Deferred revenue

27,861



23,294

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

106,613



13,354

Total current liabilities

143,728



44,234

Warrants liability

1,123



290

Deferred revenue, non-current

1,674



3,141

Other long-term liabilities






206

Total liabilities

146,525



47,871

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders’ equity:



Common stock

33



31

Additional paid-in capital

1,432,064



1,307,324

Accumulated other comprehensive income

141



403

Accumulated deficit

(1,035,095
)


(778,474
)

Total stockholders’ equity

397,143



529,284

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
543,668


$
577,155





















































































































































































































































































































































































MATTERPORT, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(In thousands, unaudited)







Year Ended December 31,





2024


2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net Loss
$
(256,621
)

$
(199,077
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

23,242



19,437

Amortization of investment premiums, net of accretion of discounts

(7,999
)


(8,919
)

Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

113,055



118,775

Cease use of certain leased facilities






961

Change in fair value of warrants liability

833



(513
)

Deferred income taxes

70



(121
)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

699



601

Loss of excess inventory and purchase obligation






1,821

Other

374



(185
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:



Accounts receivable

3,046



3,318

Inventories

3,539



(3,830
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

677



3,036

Accounts payable

1,618



(745
)

Deferred revenue

3,100



8,503

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

93,054



(1,775
)

Net cash used in operating activities

(21,313
)


(58,713
)


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Purchases of property and equipment

(246
)


(139
)

Capitalized software and development costs

(9,320
)


(9,765
)

Purchase of investments

(210,780
)


(444,695
)

Maturities of investments

310,106



478,253

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired






(4,116
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

89,760



19,538


CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans

2,583



5,124

Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards






(329
)

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,583



4,795

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

71,030



(34,380
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(374
)


154

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

82,902



117,128

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
153,558


$
82,902





















































































































































































































































































MATTERPORT, INC.




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




(In thousands, except per share amounts)




(unaudited)







Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

GAAP net loss
$
(40,506
)

$
(43,945
)

$
(256,621
)

$
(199,077
)

Stock-based compensation expense

(1)

31,278



30,474



125,071



127,755

Restructuring charges

(2)






1,149








4,296

Acquisition-related costs

(3)

3,714








15,908






Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

443



443



1,772



1,772

Change in fair value of warrants liabilities

(4)

(62
)


51



833



(513
)

Litigation expense

(5)











95,000






Non-GAAP net loss
$
(5,133
)

$
(11,828
)

$
(18,037
)

$
(65,767
)









GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.12
)

$
(0.14
)

$
(0.80
)

$
(0.66
)

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.02
)

$
(0.04
)

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.22
)









Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

325,010



308,030



319,015



300,697


















(1) Consists primarily of non-cash share-based compensation expense related to our stock incentive plans and the employer payroll taxes related to our stock options and restricted stock units.



(2) Consists of severance and other employee separation costs, and cease-use charges for operating lease right-of-use assets due to the reduction of leased office spaces.



(3) Consists of acquisition transaction costs incurred for the pending transaction with CoStar Group, Inc.



(4) Consists of the non-cash fair value measurement change for private warrants.



(5) Represents charges associated with litigation during the year ended December 31, 2024.



This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTTR

