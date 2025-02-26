Matterport, Inc. Reports Record $99.6 Million in Subscription Revenue for 2024, Sees 23% Increase in Total Subscribers

Matterport reports record revenue growth, increasing subscription revenue to $99.6 million and total subscribers to 1.2 million.

Matterport, Inc. reported strong financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, achieving a record subscription revenue of $99.6 million, a 14% increase from the previous year. Total revenue reached $169.7 million, up 8% year-over-year, with total subscribers growing to 1.2 million, representing a 23% rise. The company also noted significant growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which hit $104.2 million. Noteworthy advancements in its product suite, including the Matterport Marketing Cloud and enhanced automation tools, were highlighted as driving factors for customer satisfaction and efficiency. Despite posting a net loss, the non-GAAP net loss per share improved significantly, reflecting the company's commitment to revenue growth and profitability. Additionally, Matterport is in the process of being acquired by CoStar Group, Inc., with the transaction expected to close in early 2025.

Potential Positives

Record full year subscription revenue of $99.6 million, representing a significant 14% year-over-year increase.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) reached $104.2 million, indicating strong growth in subscription-based revenue.

Total subscribers grew to 1.2 million, up 23% from the previous year, showcasing increased customer adoption and market penetration.

Non-GAAP net loss per share improved by 50% year-over-year, signaling progress towards profitability and better financial health.

Potential Negatives

Pending acquisition by CoStar Group, Inc. could indicate instability or uncertainty regarding Matterport's future direction and operations.

Suspension of financial guidance may raise concerns among investors about the company's outlook and planning.

Despite revenue growth, the company continues to report significant net losses, raising questions about long-term profitability and sustainability.

FAQ

What was Matterport's total subscription revenue for 2024?

Matterport reported a total subscription revenue of $99.6 million for the year 2024, up 14% year-over-year.

How many subscribers does Matterport have as of 2024?

As of 2024, Matterport has grown its total subscribers to 1.2 million, reflecting a 23% increase year-over-year.

What significant features were introduced in Matterport's 2025 Winter Release?

The 2025 Winter Release includes an all-in-one Matterport Marketing Cloud and features like Model Merge and tag management for improved workflows.

What were Matterport's total revenues for Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, Matterport reported total revenues of $43.8 million, marking a significant achievement for the company.

What improvements did Matterport make in their net loss per share for Q4 2024?

Matterport achieved a 50% improvement in non-GAAP net loss per share, resulting in a loss of only $0.02 for Q4 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







Total subscribers grew to 1.2 million, up 23% year-over-year









SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) (“Matterport” or the “Company”), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built





world, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





“I’m pleased to share our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, highlighting our continued success driving efficient growth while doubling down on innovation. Total square feet digitized and managed reached a significant company milestone of 50.7 billion, up 33% year-over-year, with annual recurring revenue continuing to grow to a record $104.2 million,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport.





“Matterport’s 2025 Winter Release redefines what’s possible for digital twins and real estate marketing, introducing advanced automation and AI-driven capabilities that streamline property workflows and elevate listings. With the launch of Matterport Marketing Cloud, agents now have an all-in-one platform that simplifies every step of the property marketing process. Customers are raving about our one-click defurnish tool, now available to all users, making listings cleaner and more market-ready in an instant. New features like tag management and Model Merge are unlocking new efficiencies for customers tackling large or complex projects,” Pittman added.





“In 2024, we achieved a record $99.6 million in total subscription revenue, representing a 14% increase from the prior year,” said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport. “In the fourth quarter, we reported total revenue reaching a new high of $43.8 million and non-GAAP net loss per share saw a dramatic 50% improvement from the prior year, resulting in a net loss per share of only $0.02. These accomplishments highlight our steadfast dedication to achieving strong revenue growth and profitability, which we believe positions Matterport for continued success in the future.”







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









FY2024 total subscribers reached 1.2 million, up 23% year-over-year









Recent Business Highlights









Just launched the







2025 Winter Release:















Productivity Multiplied









, a suite of new capabilities designed to boost productivity and streamline workflows for real estate agents, designers, property managers, and contractors. Key developments include:





Unveiled Matterport Marketing Cloud, powered by





Property Intelligence





, Matterport’s proprietary AI, delivering a seamless, all-in-one platform that simplifies property marketing from start to finish. Marketing Cloud integrates media creation, editing, distribution, and analytics into a single, intuitive experience—fully optimized for MLS listings.





Model Merge – Multiple users can now scan a property simultaneously and combine their work into a single digital twin, significantly accelerating project completion.





Field tags – Teams can now create real-time annotations while capturing a space, ensuring accurate documentation from the start.





Tag management – Easily copy tags from one digital twin to another, eliminating redundant work.







Launched the





2024 Fall Release: Insights Meets Imagination





introducing generative AI-powered design tools that transform digital twins into interactive, creative canvases—helping professionals reimagine, redesign, and market spaces with ease.



Achieved





Manufacturing and Industrial Competency status





, along with AWS Energy Competency status in the Health, Safety, and Environment category. These recognitions underscore Matterport’s leadership in helping businesses leverage AWS cloud technology through advanced software and service offerings.



Celebrated the





Top 5 Most Viewed Spaces of 2024







,



showcasing the world’s most captivating digital twins—from iconic landmarks to immersive travel experiences. This annual list highlights the most-loved digital destinations while reinforcing Matterport’s industry-defining innovation.









Transaction with CoStar Group, Inc.







Given the pending acquisition of Matterport by CoStar Group, Inc. that was announced on April 22, 2024, Matterport will not be holding a conference call or live webcast to discuss quarterly financial results. Also, in light of the pending transaction, the Company had previously suspended its financial guidance and will not be providing financial guidance for the upcoming fiscal quarter. At a special meeting of stockholders held on July 26, 2024, Matterport stockholders approved the transaction with CoStar Group, Inc. The completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions specified in Matterport’s agreement with CoStar Group, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







Matterport has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Matterport’s financial condition and results of operations.





The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below.







Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Basic and Diluted.



Matterport defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation-related charges (including share-based payroll tax expense), fair value change of warrants liability, amortization of acquired intangible assets, litigation expense, restructuring charges, and acquisition transaction costs related to the pending transaction with CoStar Group, in order to provide investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Matterport’s recurring core business operations. We define non-GAAP net loss per share, as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period if any.







About Matterport







Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at





matterport.com





and browse a





gallery of digital twins





.





©2025 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.







Investor Contact:











ir@matterport.com











Media Contact:











press@matterport.com













Forward-Looking Statements









This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, the products and services offered by Matterport and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment including the global supply chain, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).





Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including the inability to consummate the proposed transaction with CoStar Group, Inc. (the “proposed transaction”) within the anticipated time period, or at all, due to any reason, including the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts Matterport’s current plans and operations or diverts management’s attention from its ongoing business; the effects of the proposed transaction on Matterport’s business, operating results, and ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom Matterport does business; the risk that Matterport’s stock price may decline significantly if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the nature, cost and outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; Matterport’s ability to grow market share in existing markets or any new markets Matterport may enter; Matterport’s ability to respond to general economic conditions; supply chain disruptions; Matterport’s ability to manage growth effectively; Matterport’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors, or changes required in the retention or recruitment of officers, key employees or directors; the impact of restructuring plans; the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; factors relating to Matterport’s business, operations and financial performance, including the impact of infectious diseases, health epidemics and pandemics; Matterport’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; Matterport’s ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; Matterport’s ability to access sources of capital; Matterport’s ability to maintain and enhance Matterport’s products and brand, and to attract customers; Matterport’s ability to manage, develop and refine Matterport’s technology platform; the success of Matterport’s strategic relationships with third parties; Matterport’s history of losses and whether Matterport will continue to incur continuing losses for the foreseeable future; Matterport’s ability to protect and enforce Matterport’s intellectual property rights; Matterport’s success in defending or appealing any pending or future litigation, claims or demands; Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; Matterport’s ability to attract and retain new subscribers; the size of the total addressable market for Matterport’s products and services; the continued adoption of spatial data; any inability to complete acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; general economic uncertainty and the effect of general economic conditions in Matterport’s industry; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; the volatility of the market price and liquidity of Matterport’s Class A common stock and other securities; the increasingly competitive environment in which Matterport operates; and other factors detailed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Matterport’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.































MATTERPORT, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023











Revenue:





































Subscription





$





26,055













$





23,701













$





99,590













$





87,348













Services









10,195

















8,297

















41,264

















37,621













Product









7,568

















7,547

















28,845

















32,779













Total revenue









43,818

















39,545

















169,699

















157,748













Costs of revenue:





































Subscription









8,443

















7,431

















32,567

















29,007













Services









6,545

















5,665

















28,293

















26,643













Product









6,589

















8,231

















25,926

















31,608













Total costs of revenue









21,577

















21,327

















86,786

















87,258













Gross profit









22,241

















18,218

















82,913

















70,490













Operating expenses:





































Research and development









15,410

















14,594

















60,931

















67,305













Selling, general, and administrative









50,767

















52,764

















200,836

















217,424













Litigation expense









—

















—

















95,000

















—













Total operating expenses









66,177

















67,358

















356,767

















284,729













Loss from operations









(43,936





)













(49,140





)













(273,854





)













(214,239





)









Other income (expense):





































Interest income









3,510

















1,881

















11,608

















6,406













Change in fair value of warrants liability









62

















(51





)













(833





)













513













Other income (expense), net









(197





)













3,352

















6,565

















8,427













Total other income









3,375

















5,182

















17,340

















15,346













Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes









(40,561





)













(43,958





)













(256,514





)













(198,893





)









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes









(55





)













(13





)













107

















184













Net loss





$





(40,506





)









$





(43,945





)









$





(256,621





)









$





(199,077





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.12





)









$





(0.14





)









$





(0.80





)









$





(0.66





)









Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation, basic and diluted









325,010

















308,030

















319,015

















300,697































































































MATTERPORT INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)

































Year Ended December 31,





















2024













2023















(unaudited)



















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





57,228













$





82,902













Restricted cash









96,330

















—













Short-term investments









189,372

















305,264













Accounts receivable, net









13,180

















16,925













Inventories









5,576

















9,115













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









8,723

















8,635













Total current assets









370,409

















422,841













Property and equipment, net









29,718

















32,471













Operating lease right-of-use assets









91

















625













Long-term investments









57,611

















34,834













Goodwill









69,593

















69,593













Intangible assets, net









7,350

















9,120













Other assets









8,896

















7,671













Total assets





$





543,668













$





577,155















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





9,254













$





7,586













Deferred revenue









27,861

















23,294













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









106,613

















13,354













Total current liabilities









143,728

















44,234













Warrants liability









1,123

















290













Deferred revenue, non-current









1,674

















3,141













Other long-term liabilities









—

















206













Total liabilities









146,525

















47,871













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock









33

















31













Additional paid-in capital









1,432,064

















1,307,324













Accumulated other comprehensive income









141

















403













Accumulated deficit









(1,035,095





)













(778,474





)









Total stockholders’ equity









397,143

















529,284













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





543,668













$





577,155































































MATTERPORT, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands, unaudited)

































Year Ended December 31,





















2024













2023













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES























Net Loss





$





(256,621





)









$





(199,077





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









23,242

















19,437













Amortization of investment premiums, net of accretion of discounts









(7,999





)













(8,919





)









Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized









113,055

















118,775













Cease use of certain leased facilities









—

















961













Change in fair value of warrants liability









833

















(513





)









Deferred income taxes









70

















(121





)









Allowance for doubtful accounts









699

















601













Loss of excess inventory and purchase obligation









—

















1,821













Other









374

















(185





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:





















Accounts receivable









3,046

















3,318













Inventories









3,539

















(3,830





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









677

















3,036













Accounts payable









1,618

















(745





)









Deferred revenue









3,100

















8,503













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









93,054

















(1,775





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(21,313





)













(58,713





)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Purchases of property and equipment









(246





)













(139





)









Capitalized software and development costs









(9,320





)













(9,765





)









Purchase of investments









(210,780





)













(444,695





)









Maturities of investments









310,106

















478,253













Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired









—

















(4,116





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









89,760

















19,538















CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans









2,583

















5,124













Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards









—

















(329





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









2,583

















4,795













Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









71,030

















(34,380





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









(374





)













154













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year









82,902

















117,128













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period





$





153,558













$





82,902































































MATTERPORT, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)





































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











GAAP net loss





$





(40,506





)









$





(43,945





)









$





(256,621





)









$





(199,077





)









Stock-based compensation expense



(1)











31,278

















30,474

















125,071

















127,755













Restructuring charges



(2)











—

















1,149

















—

















4,296













Acquisition-related costs



(3)











3,714

















—

















15,908

















—













Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets









443

















443

















1,772

















1,772













Change in fair value of warrants liabilities



(4)











(62





)













51

















833

















(513





)









Litigation expense



(5)











—

















—

















95,000

















—













Non-GAAP net loss





$





(5,133





)









$





(11,828





)









$





(18,037





)









$





(65,767





)













































GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.12





)









$





(0.14





)









$





(0.80





)









$





(0.66





)









Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.02





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.22





)













































Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted









325,010

















308,030

















319,015

















300,697

















































































(1) Consists primarily of non-cash share-based compensation expense related to our stock incentive plans and the employer payroll taxes related to our stock options and restricted stock units.





(2) Consists of severance and other employee separation costs, and cease-use charges for operating lease right-of-use assets due to the reduction of leased office spaces.





(3) Consists of acquisition transaction costs incurred for the pending transaction with CoStar Group, Inc.





(4) Consists of the non-cash fair value measurement change for private warrants.





(5) Represents charges associated with litigation during the year ended December 31, 2024.





