Matterport, Inc. Recognized as Honoree in HousingWire's 2025 Tech100 Real Estate Awards

Matterport recognized by HousingWire for innovative technology in real estate, enhancing property marketing and management efficiency.

Matterport, Inc., a leader in digital twin technology, has been named one of HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Real Estate honorees, showcasing its commitment to advancing the real estate industry with innovative technology. The Tech100 awards recognize companies that are transforming the way real estate professionals operate and serve their clients. Matterport's technology creates interactive 3D digital twins of spaces, and its recent innovations include Property Intelligence, an AI tool that provides essential data for real estate transactions. CEO RJ Pittman emphasized the company's focus on enhancing transparency and efficiency in the property lifecycle. Recent features, such as digital decluttering and AI-generated property descriptions, further establish Matterport as an industry innovator. For more information on Matterport's solutions, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Recognition as one of HousingWire's 2025 Tech100 Real Estate honorees underscores Matterport's commitment to innovation in the real estate industry.

This acknowledgment positions Matterport as a trusted partner in the real estate sector, enhancing its credibility and visibility among industry professionals.

The company's advancements, including AI-powered Property Intelligence and features that simplify property marketing, demonstrate its leadership in transforming the real estate market.

Inclusion in a reputable awards program like Tech100 reflects Matterport's ongoing impact on the real estate landscape and its potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any recent financial performance or growth metrics, which may raise concerns about the company's overall business health.

FAQ

What is Matterport's recent recognition?

Matterport has been recognized as one of HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Real Estate honorees for its innovative technology.

How does Matterport innovate in real estate?

Matterport transforms real estate using digital twin technology and AI, improving property buying, selling, and management processes.

What is Property Intelligence by Matterport?

Property Intelligence is Matterport’s proprietary AI that provides critical data points like square footage and room dimensions quickly.

What features are included in Matterport's latest technology?

Recent features include defurnish, auto-measurements, property layouts, and AI-driven property descriptions that enhance marketing efficiency.

How can I learn more about Matterport's solutions?

Visit Matterport’s website at https://matterport.com/solutions/property-marketing to explore their property marketing solutions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Matterport, Inc.





(Nasdaq: MTTR), a pioneer in digital twin technology and spatial data capture, has been recognized as one of HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Real Estate honorees. This recognition highlights Matterport’s ongoing dedication to revolutionizing the real estate industry with cutting-edge technology and meaningful innovation.





HousingWire’s Tech100 awards program identifies the most forward-thinking organizations reshaping how real estate professionals operate, market properties, and serve their clients. Now in its sixth year, the annual Tech100 serves as a definitive resource for housing professionals, highlighting trusted partners and groundbreaking solutions to address an evolving industry's challenges.





Matterport continues to push boundaries in the real estate sector, transforming the way properties are sold, bought, and managed. Leveraging advanced digital twin technology, Matterport creates highly accurate, interactive 3D digital twins of real-world spaces. One of its 2024 innovations,







Property Intelligence







, Matterport’s proprietary AI, is included with every digital twin and delivers critical data points, such as square footage and room dimensions, at unprecedented speed, which simplifies the process of buying and selling a home.





“Our inclusion in HousingWire’s Tech100 reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. “From immersive digital twins to AI-powered insights, we are dedicated to driving technology that enhances transparency, efficiency, and confidence across the property lifecycle.”





Matterport’s recent advancements, highlighted in its





Winter





and





Fall





2024 Releases, continue to reinforce its standing as an industry innovator. Features such as defurnish, which digitally declutters spaces with a single click, auto-measurements and property layouts, and AI-driven property descriptions that generate professional listing copy in seconds, are transforming the landscape of property marketing.





See the full list of honorees,





here





. To learn more about Matterport’s property marketing solutions, visit:





https://matterport.com/solutions/property-marketing.











About Matterport







Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at





matterport.com





and browse a gallery of digital twins at





matterport.com/discover





.







Media Contact:







press@matterport.com







Investor Contact:







ir@matterport.com





