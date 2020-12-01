Matter Solutions Help Investors Better Understand the Sustainability Impact of Their Investments

By Susan Caminiti

As the interest in climate change, social justice and other sustainable issues grows among all segments of the population, so too does the amount of capital allocated to sustainable investing strategies. According to the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, ESG – which stands for environmental, social, and governance - related assets now account for $17.1 trillion, or 1 in 3 dollars of the total U.S. assets under professional management. That’s a 42% increase over 2018.

This demand for sustainable investing strategies is driving the need for clear, transparent information on how institutional and retail investment portfolios are performing against their benchmarks from an ESG perspective. Matter, a three-year-old sustainability analysis and reporting provider, makes it easier for investors to understand and report the sustainability impact of their investments through innovative interactive reporting and API-based solutions. In early December, Nasdaq Ventures, the exchange’s investment arm, made a strategic investment in the Copenhagen-based startup, in part to accelerate the development of Nasdaq’s ESG Footprint solution that is powered by Matter’s analytics technology.

“Matter has become a leading global provider of ESG analysis and reporting tools,” says James McKeone, vice president and head of European data for Nasdaq. “Their solutions give access to both aggregated data and transparent overviews of the actual ESG impact of portfolios.”

The company was started in 2017 by Niels Fibaek-Jensen and Emil Fuglsang, who had met at Copenhagen Business School years earlier. Through work they had done at respectively the United Nations and in consultancy after business school, they both saw that institutional investors were in dire need of better information about sustainable investing. They started with pensions in their home country of Denmark, says CEO Fibaek-Jensen, 28, because of the huge potential impact that the large sums of invested capital in the pension market could create and because the conversation around sustainable investing was beginning to gain momentum.

Matter’s AI-powered screening solution enables clients to look at a range of sustainability criteria across dozens of reliable third party sources which are carefully vetted and curated. The goal, he says, is to allow investors to easily and clearly view the environmental and social impact of their investments in real-time.

“The core message back then, and today, is that it doesn’t make sense for investors to invest their life savings in a future that they don’t want to be part of,” says Fibaek-Jensen. “We wanted to show that you can get good returns and do it in a sustainable way.”

Although the company originated in the pension arena, it expanded its reach in 2019 to include financial institutions, banks, insurance companies, family offices, and other businesses looking to give clients a more holistic understanding of the ESG impact of their investments. It was that same year that Matter partnered with Nasdaq for the exchange’s ESG Footprint solution. By using a combination of Nasdaq’s proprietary raw ESG data combined with Matter’s AI-powered tools, the exchange is enabling asset managers, retail investors and banks and brokers to see the real-life effects of the companies in their portfolios.

And while the interest in ESG investing has been growing steadily, Fibaek-Jensen says there are two current trends that will fuel its rapid expansion in the years ahead. The first is the fact that client demand is cutting across all demographic segments in both the institutional and retail space.

“You expect younger investors to have an interest in sustainability issues, but we see the tremendous inflow of capital into ESG and sustainable funds being the result of professional investors and family offices realizing the importance of sustainability in their investment portfolios,” he says.

The second driver is regulation. Especially throughout Europe, companies are beginning to be required to disclose more detailed and transparent information concerning their sustainability efforts, Fibaek-Jensen says. This movement will continue in the months and years ahead, so smart companies are taking steps to stay ahead of regulations by offering more robust reporting practices, he adds.

The Nasdaq Ventures investment will help Matter develop and roll out new ESG solutions and will allow the 17-person company to expand its talent base. With 30 clients throughout Europe, Fibaek-Jensen recognizes the size of the U.S. market, but says it is not the focus of the company right now.

“The U.S. is a big step that we’ll make when the time is right,” he says.