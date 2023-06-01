Mattel's (MAT) Barbie Announces New Product Collection

Mattel, Inc. MAT unveiled a new collection across its brand portfolio, inspired by the Barbie movie. The toy collection includes, UNO, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, MEGA and Barbie.



Barbie The Movie doll line includes a variety of stunning dolls, each with their own unique style and charm — Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Gingham Dress, Ken Doll Pastel Stripe Matching Set, Plaid Matching Set and trendy Ken Doll Denim Matching Set. Other notable dolls in the collection include Barbie the Movie Doll Gold Disco Jumpsuit, Pink Western Outfit doll, and Gloria Pink Power Pantsuit.



Mattel is also expanding its Barbie the Movie-inspired product line to include a variety of exciting items across their portfolio, including UNO Barbie The Movie, Little People Collector, Barbie the Movie MEGA Dreamhouse, Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette and Hot Wheels Die-Cast Pink Corvette.



The company priced the collection of Barbie movie products ranging from $1.25 to $150, and stated its availability at retailers nationwide and the official Mattel Shop by June 1st. We believe new product collection will drive the company’s top line.

Shares of MAT have declined 2.7% in the past three-months period compared with the industry’s rise of 8.3%. Inflationary pressures and dismal North America sales performance is a headwind. The challenging environment is likely to persist for some time. In second-quarter 2023, our model predicts adjusted gross profit to decline 15% year over year.

