News & Insights

US Markets
MAT

Mattel's head of Fisher-Price to depart - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

February 06, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Adds background and details from report in paragraphs 2 and 4

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel's MAT.O Fisher-Price brand head, Chuck Scothon, will leave the company after about six years leading the division, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.

Mattel is advertising for a new general manager and senior vice president of Fisher-Price to lead the brand, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, Mattel came under pressure from activist investor Barington Capital, which pushed for a possible sale of its Fisher-Price and American Girl brands and separating the role of CEO from the chairman.

Mattel is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after markets close on Feb. 7.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.