Markets
MAT

Mattel's Barbie, Fashion House Balmain Collaborate On Ready-to-Wear And Accessories Collection

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) said Thursday that the Barbie brand and French luxury fashion label, Balmain have collaborated on a new ready-to-wear and accessories collection. The partnership includes three one-of a-kind Barbie x Balmain NFTs that will be sold at auction through Mattel Creations.

According to the company, the Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available for purchase at Balmain stores, balmain.com, Mattel Creations and retailers worldwide beginning January 13th.

Barbie and Balmain have a launched digital campaign, which depicts the ready-to-wear and accessories collection on Barbie avatars.

In 2020, Mattel launched Mattel Creations, an e-commerce platform that connects Barbie with a network of global makers to produce limited-edition creations where toys are a canvas for art, and art is inspired by toys.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular