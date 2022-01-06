Mattel's Barbie, Fashion House Balmain Collaborate On Ready-to-Wear And Accessories Collection

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) said Thursday that the Barbie brand and French luxury fashion label, Balmain have collaborated on a new ready-to-wear and accessories collection. The partnership includes three one-of a-kind Barbie x Balmain NFTs that will be sold at auction through Mattel Creations.

According to the company, the Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available for purchase at Balmain stores, balmain.com, Mattel Creations and retailers worldwide beginning January 13th.

Barbie and Balmain have a launched digital campaign, which depicts the ready-to-wear and accessories collection on Barbie avatars.

In 2020, Mattel launched Mattel Creations, an e-commerce platform that connects Barbie with a network of global makers to produce limited-edition creations where toys are a canvas for art, and art is inspired by toys.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.