News & Insights

Markets
MAT

Mattel's American Girl Collaborates With Janie And Jack To Launch Special Collection For Girls

September 25, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Mattel, Inc.'s (MAT) American Girl, a brand known for classic dolls and books, partnered with children's fashion brand Janie and Jack to launch an exclusive collection for girls.

The specially crafted styles, with prices ranging from $36.50 to $114.00, would be also available for American Girl's dolls. The assortment will be available for purchase from September 26.

Currently, Mattel's stock is trading at $18.90, down 1.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.