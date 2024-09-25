Mattel's American Girl Collaborates With Janie And Jack To Launch Special Collection For Girls

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Mattel, Inc.'s (MAT) American Girl, a brand known for classic dolls and books, partnered with children's fashion brand Janie and Jack to launch an exclusive collection for girls.

The specially crafted styles, with prices ranging from $36.50 to $114.00, would be also available for American Girl's dolls. The assortment will be available for purchase from September 26.

Currently, Mattel's stock is trading at $18.90, down 1.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

