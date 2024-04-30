Mattel: Matchbox Launches New Mercedes-Benz Die-Cast Car

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) announced the Matchbox Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology die-cast car. The premium die-cast car features recycled metal and a minimum of 81% ISCC-certified plastic. The Matchbox Mercedes-Benz all-new electric G-Class die-cast Moving Parts Series will be available at retailers nationwide this fall for $2.99 SRP.

"We are very pleased that our all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology, the electric model of our off-road icon, is making its way into the versatile model range of Matchbox cars. We are convinced that it will find its way to many enthusiasts - even outside the G-Fans community," said Michael Knller, Head of the Off-Road Vehicles division and CEO of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH.

