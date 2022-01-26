Mattel wins Disney deal to make "Frozen" toys - WSJ

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc MAT.O has won the license to make toys based on Walt Disney Co's DIS.N "Frozen" franchise and princess lineup, grabbing the properties back from rival Hasbro Inc HAS.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing the Barbie toymaker's executives.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.