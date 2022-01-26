US Markets
Mattel wins Disney deal to make "Frozen" toys - WSJ

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Mattel Inc has won the license to make toys based on Walt Disney Co's "Frozen" franchise and princess lineup, grabbing the properties back from rival Hasbro Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing the Barbie toymaker's executives.

