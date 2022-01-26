Mattel wins back Disney Princess license from Hasbro

Changes sourcing

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc MAT.O said on Wednesday it had won a license to make toys based on Walt Disney Co's DIS.N "Frozen" franchise and princess lineup, years after losing the license to rival Hasbro Inc HAS.O.

Hasbro did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A deal would reunite the popular Disney characters with Mattel. The company will start selling new Disney toys in 2023.

Shares in Mattel rose about 8%, while those of Hasbro fell around 1% in premarket trading.

Hasbro in 2016 began selling Disney Princess and "Frozen" dolls after edging out Mattel for a license.

