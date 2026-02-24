Mattel (WBAG:MAT) Price Target Decreased by 13.74% to 17.67

The average one-year price target for Mattel (WBAG:MAT) has been revised to € 17,67 / share. This is a decrease of 13.74% from the prior estimate of € 20,49 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 13,72 to a high of € 26,74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.52% from the latest reported closing price of € 17,41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattel. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAT is 0.20%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 414,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 47,341K shares representing 14.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,663K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 37.38% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 29,804K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,354K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 23,145K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,280K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 12,532K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,760K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,518K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,985K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 8.38% over the last quarter.

