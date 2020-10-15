Markets
Mattel Unveils Virtual Toy Museum To Celebrate 90-Year Legacy Of Fisher-Price Toys

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) announced the opening of the Fisher-Price Toy Museum, a virtual museum, which will be hosted on Instagram displaying the legacy of Fisher-Price toys. The museum will feature more than 90 different exhibits that will be organized by decade. The museum also comes with a gift shop offering 16 products that celebrate the brand's timeless toys.

Chuck Scothon, SVP and Global Head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel, said: "The intent of this museum is to take visitors back to their unique childhood experiences, and give them the opportunity to relive their youth, even if just for a few moments."

