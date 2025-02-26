Mattel Unveils New Barney's World Toy Line, Self-Love Initiative

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Wednesday announced that it has launched a new Fisher-Price Barney's World toy line inspired by the animated TV series. The collection features plush toys, role-play items, and figures with musical and sensory elements.

Alongside the toys, Mattel released a Parent Companion Guide to promote self-love discussions between parents and children.

The toy line is available exclusively at Walmart, and the series is streaming on MAX, Cartoonito, and YouTube.

MAT is currently trading at $21.35, up 0.51 percent or $0.11 on the Nasdaq.

