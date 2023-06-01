Mattel Unveils New Barbie The Movie Collection

(RTTNews) - Toy maker Mattel, Inc. has unveiled a new product collection from across the portfolio of its brands inspired by the upcoming film, Barbie. The hugely anticipated feature film, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, debuts in theaters nationwide July 21.

The new line features over half a dozen iconic Barbie and Ken looks inspired by the film. The Mattel collection of products is available in collectible packaging from retailers nationwide and/or Mattel Shop for an SRP of $1.25 to $150 starting June 1.

Mattel will also release an array of movie-themed products with over 100 brand partners across fashion, beauty, accessories and more starting this month.

The new Barbie The Movie dolls features looks in the movie, from their first-look outfits to the matching sets worn in the movie. They reflects the signature styles of Barbie, Ken, and new characters as they traverse through Barbie Land and beyond.

There are toys from brands including UNO, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, MEGA and Barbie, allowing fans to take home a part of the movie and play out even more stories with them.

The collection features several recognizable and must-have accessories, including a mini replica of the iconic three-story DreamHouse from MEGA and a stunning pink RC Corvette from Hot Wheels.

Barbie The Movie doll line includes Doll Pink Gingham Dress; Ken Doll Pastel Stripe Matching Set; Doll Plaid Matching Set; Ken Doll Denim Matching Set; Doll Gold Disco Jumpsuit; Doll Pink Western Outfit; Doll Gloria Pink Power Pantsuit; Ken Doll Gold and White Disco Tracksuit; Doll President in Pink and Gold Dress; Fashion Pack; and Pink Corvette Convertible.

Along with Barbie items inspired by the characters in the movie, Mattel is also releasing a collection of products celebrating the live action feature film across the larger Mattel portfolio.

These include UNO Barbie The Movie; Little People Collector; MEGA Dreamhouse; Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette; and Hot Wheels Die-Cast Pink Corvette in 1:64 Scale.

Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, said, "Barbie the movie is a monumental moment for the brand, and we cannot wait for fans to experience Barbie like never before on the big screen. The new line of Barbie the movie Mattel toys perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie that is at the heart of the film."

Barbie The Movie is directed by Greta Gerwig, and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning July 19.

