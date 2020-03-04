Mattel Unveils Barbie Doll Versions of Real Female Athletes

Toymaker Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) has flipped the script, so to speak, on criticism that its Barbie brand of dolls has portrayed women in a way that devalues them.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled a new line of Barbie doll versions of some of the world's most impressive female athletes, meant to encourage and empower girls. Among the athletes being portrayed in 11.5 inch form are UK sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, French soccer team captain Amandine Henry, Ukrainian fencing champion Olga Kharlan, and others.

Image Source: Mattel.

The toys are part of Mattel's Barbie Dream Gap Project, which is aimed at combating societal assumptions that girls may be less capable than boys. Every year the company makes a monetary donation to organizations that encourage and empower girls. Mattel also collects crowdsourced donations to pass along to these groups, which in the past have included Step Up and She's the First.

The dolls -- part of the brand's so-called "Shero" campaign -- are being revealed just before International Women's Day, which is Sunday, March 8, and is meant to celebrate women's achievements and to raise awareness of the fight for full equality.

Unfortunately, the specially made dolls won't be commercially available. Mattel does sell Barbie versions of real life female heroes though, as part of its Inspiring Women line. Among the world-changing women featured within this toy line are tennis star Billie Jean King, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, and astronaut Sally Ride.

10 stocks we like better than Mattel

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mattel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.