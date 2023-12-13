News & Insights

MAT

Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

December 13, 2023 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mattel MAT.O said on Wednesday it was planning to make a live-action feature film based on its "American Girl" doll line with Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, after the box-office success of its "Barbie" movie earlier this year.

Shares of the toymaker rose marginally in extended trading after it also said Lindsey Anderson Beer, who wrote the Netflix film "Sierra Burgess is a Loser", would write the screenplay and produce the film.

Margot Robbie-starrer "Barbie", released in July, recorded the biggest opening of the year, which Mattel in October said was expected to contribute more than $125 million towards its Dolls segment's key gross billings measure in 2023.

"American Girl" was founded in 1986 by Pleasant Rowland, a teacher-turned-entrepreneur who set out to celebrate girlhood with beautiful dolls and adventurous books that would nourish a child's imagination and provide education and entertainment.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of media and entertainment company Paramount Global PARA.O, has produced several film franchises including "Mission Impossible", while Temple Hill Entertainment has produced films including "The Fault in Our Stars".

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
