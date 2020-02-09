Mattel To Close Mega Bloks Factory In Montreal: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc (MAT) has closed two factories in Asia, and plans to close one plant in Canada, as the toymaker reduces its manufacturing footprint to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday.

The report added that the closure of the Mega Bloks factory in Montreal, would affect about 580 workers.

The maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars shut manufacturing sites in China and Indonesia last year, and it said it would close a facility in Montreal sometime this year, the report specified.

