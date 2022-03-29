Markets
Mattel Strikes Multi-year Global License Deal For DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Franchise

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a children's entertainment provider, said on Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year worldwide license agreement with Universal Brand Development for DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, an entertainment brand.

With the move, Mattel has the licensing rights to develop a full line of toys for the franchise, including dolls, vehicles, plush, games and others.

The collection is expected to be launched at retailers around the world in fall 2023, whereas all-new Trolls film hits theaters in November 2023.

This new licensing deal builds on Mattel and Universal Brand Development's existing licensing partnerships for DreamWorks Animation.

