Mattel Stock Is Down 24%. Here's What a $50.9 Million Exit Could Mean

Key Points

Patient Capital sold 2,794,343 Mattel shares last quarter.

The quarter-end stake value fell by $55.44 million, reflecting what filings show was a full exit.

The Mattel sale represented a 1.86% shift in Patient Capital’s reported U.S. equity assets under management.

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Patient Capital Management fully exited its position in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) during the first quarter, selling 2,794,343 shares in a trade estimated at $50.92 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Patient Capital Management sold all 2,794,343 shares of Mattel during the first quarter. The sale’s estimated value was $50.92 million based on the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end change in position valuation, including price effects, was $55.44 million. The fund now holds no shares of Mattel.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: RPRX: $174.79 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: C: $160.35 million (6.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $153.56 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $136.30 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE: QXO: $131.64 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of Mattel were priced at $14.82, down 24% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $14.82 Market Capitalization $4.38 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.38 billion Net Income (TTM) $498.92 million

Company Snapshot

Mattel produces toys, games, and children’s entertainment products under brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl, with revenues primarily generated from global toy sales and licensing.

The company operates a diversified business model that includes direct-to-consumer sales, retail partnerships, and licensing arrangements with major entertainment franchises.

Primary customers include children and families worldwide, with products distributed through retailers, proprietary stores, online channels, and wholesale partners.

Mattel, Inc. is a leading global toy and children’s entertainment company with a broad portfolio of iconic brands and a significant international presence. Its strategy leverages brand strength, licensing partnerships, and multi-channel distribution to maintain a competitive edge in the consumer cyclical sector. Scale, brand recognition, and diversified revenue streams position Mattel as a key player in the global leisure and entertainment market.

What this transaction means for investors

Even after years of restructuring and the blockbuster success of Barbie, Mattel stock remains well below where many shareholders probably expected, or at least hoped, it to be.



The latest results were mixed. First-quarter net sales rose 4% to $862 million, driven by strong international growth and continued momentum at Hot Wheels, where gross billings climbed 17%. But Barbie gross billings fell 16%, Fisher-Price declined 12%, and gross margin contracted 450 basis points as tariffs, foreign exchange pressures, and inflation weighed on profitability.



Nevertheless, management remains optimistic. CEO Ynon Kreiz said consumer demand remained positive and highlighted progress in Mattel's digital strategy, including the acquisition of Mattel163 and the upcoming launch of two self-published mobile games. The company also repurchased $200 million of stock during the quarter and maintained its full-year outlook.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether Mattel can evolve from a toy maker into a broader entertainment and intellectual property company. The brands remain powerful, but the financial results suggest that the transition is still a work in progress. Investors who believe in the digital gaming and entertainment opportunity may see value here, but they'll need patience.

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and QXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.