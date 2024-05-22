Mattel Signs Multi-year Strategic Partnership With Outright Games

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Outright Games, a top publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment.

Mike DeLaet, Mattel's Global Head of Digital Gaming, stated that Mattel is dedicated to providing exciting and creative digital gaming experiences, and added, "A critical component of this strategy is choosing the right partners, which is why we're very pleased to announce this multiyear partnership with Outright Games."

The company stated that the partnership aims to launch three new games for consoles and PCs by the end of this year. The games include Matchbox Driving Adventures, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, and Barbie Project Friendship.

