Mattel Reportedly In Talks With Private-equity Firms On Potential Sale

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) has held talks with private-equity firms about a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has held informal talks with firms including Apollo Global Management Inc. and L Catterton. The talks are at an early stage and may not result in a deal, the report said.

The talks on a possible sale come a few months after the toymaker declared its corporate turnaround complete.

Mattel had a market capitalization of about $7.79 billion as of the close of the market Tuesday.

MAT closed Tuesday regular trading at $22.11 down $1.09 or 4.70%. But in the after hours trading, the stock gained $2.48 or 11.22%.

